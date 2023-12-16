Gov. Youngkin announces over $1.9 million in Growth and Opportunities Virginia grants

(Steve Helber, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses the crowd during an early voting rally, Sept. 21, 2023, in Petersburg, Va. Youngkin had made clear his expectations for last week's closely watched legislative elections were a GOP majority in the House and Senate. Instead, Democrats have taken both. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Gov. Youngkin announced more than $1.9 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for eight programs.

The office of the Governor said the programs are designed to empower workforce development, bolster startup ecosystems and promote economic growth in the Commonwealth, playing a pivotal role in nurturing skilled talent, fostering entrepreneurial ventures and bridging the gap between job seekers and employment opportunities.

“As we grow Virginia’s economy, Virginia’s workforce must grow with it, and GO Virginia continues to foster innovative solutions to these distinct regional challenges,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “By investing in our workforce and removing barriers to success, we are propelling the growth of targeted industries and clearing pathways for sustainable employment.”

Since the program began in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 285 projects and awarded approximately $116 million to support regional economic development efforts.

Projects to be awarded in our region include:

$565,000 awarded to Appomattox Christian Academy Classical and Career and Technical Education Academy Welding Program (Appomattox County and the towns of Appomattox and Pamplin)

$100,000 awarded to Wine Industry Planning Grant (Nelson County)

$98,859 awarded to New River Valley Materials and Machinery Cluster Scale-Up (Counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski, and the city of Radford)

To learn more about the GO Virginia program, click here.