Natural Bridge Zoo attorney files for injunction, status conference set for Monday

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – A status conference has been set for Dec. 18 in federal court, after Natural Bridge Zoo attorney Mario Williams filed for an injunction, and new court documents detail more on zoo animals living environments.

The judge will review the request and decide whether to push the seizure hearing, a Dec. 20 court date, back.

Meanwhile, new court documents outline the reasons why the zoo’s attorney wants more time to prepare his case.

The court documents show Williams doesn’t believe he can prepare an adequate defense in just 10 days. He said he’s received approximately 2,000 documents to review before the court date.

He also said that one of the attorneys he would like to use is not available on the 20th.

Further, Williams said he’s been told seven veterinarian experts were on-site during the search. He said that Director of the Attorney General’s Animal Unit Michelle Welch represented to him that she does not believe he’s entitled to depositions prior to the 10-day hearing, and according to her belief, his only opportunity to cross-examine her experts is at the hearing.

The documents show that one lemur and four giraffes were taken, but are not owned by the Mogensens, and the actual owners have been notified and intend to make a claim against the seizure.

More than 15 different species and 95 animals in total were taken from the Natural Bridge Zoo, the large volume is another reason why Williams said he requires more time.

Dead animals and their parts also were seized, including a zebra pelt, a giraffe head, and a deceased alligator.

More than 100 pages of court documents detail some of the conditions at the zoo at the time of the search.

The paperwork written by veterinarians working for the Attorney General’s office alleges “individuals are not currently receiving adequate care” and “actions must be taken and maintained to bring their condition to an acceptable level.”

Multiple pages cite the need for increased “enrichment,” access to adequate water, and need for a larger shelter.

Documentation on antelopes says, “Animals are cold and shaking. Needs bedding in shelter to help keep warm and something to break wind.”

The paperwork said if the zoo doesn’t follow directions promptly, further action may be taken against them. Williams claims action plans set for animals who were not seized are unconstitutional.

Documents we found just involve animals that are still at the zoo. We still don’t know the condition of the ones that were seized.

10 News reached out to Williams to learn more but has not received a call back yet.

We’ve reached out to the Attorney General’s office as well, who said they can’t comment on ongoing investigations.

We’ve also contacted some of the local animal organizations seen on site, who say they’re not able to talk either.

As of right now, the seizure hearing is expected to take place on Dec. 20.