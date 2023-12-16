The Least of These Ministries looking for help to keep warming bus open

ROANOKE, Va. – With the temperatures dropping, The Least of These Ministries (TLOT) has one goal — keeping people out of the cold with a warming bus.

The bus is parked outside of their building on Luck Avenue, and is open when the temperature dips below 40 degrees, but they still need help to keep the bus open at night.

“I’m blessed that I have a home I can go to, but sadly that’s not the reality for a lot of these folks, especially during these cold, cold months. So, truly this is life or death. Our hope is that get to a point where we have enough people to man the bus we so we can open seven days a week,” TLOT Communications Director Taylor Sherrill said.

They are looking to hire someone as soon as possible. You can contact the ministry if interested in helping.

Their website can be found here.