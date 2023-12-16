Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County that left a 24-year-old woman dead.

According to police, the crash occurred Friday at 1:52 p.m. on Route 220, just south of Burhman Road in Botetourt County.

We’re told a 2007 Dodge Caliber was traveling north on Route 220 when the vehicle crossed the center line and was struck by a 2011 Kenworth tractor-trailer, which was heading south.

Police said the driver of the Dodge was identified as Kayla Sowers, 24, of Clifton Forge. VSP said Sowers died at the scene.

According to authorities, the driver of the Kenworth was not injured, and the crash remains under investigation.