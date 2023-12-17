Pulaski County bringing affordable housing to area

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County staff are looking to bring affordable housing the area, by revitalizing three former schools, Pulaski and Dublin Middle, and Claremont Elementary.

Leaders say about 75% of the abatement process has been completed at Pulaski Middle.

As far as Dublin Middle, community development representatives are in talks with developers that submitted proposals for renovations.

At Claremont Elementary, work is expected to begin on the renovation process early 2024.

“That’s going to get us ahead of the curve on this housing crisis that Virginia is seeing all across the state, this is more than necessary, and we want those folk to call Pulaski Home, so if you build it, they will come,” John Crockett, the Director of Community Development said.

The goal is to provide more than 200 housing units to the county.

“This is really going to fill that gap that is missing not only in Pulaski County but the New River Valley we’re excited to be a part of the solution to work with a couple of different private developers to transform these former education institutions,” Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County Administrator said.

Leaders could pinpoint costs because of ongoing construction costs but say it’s a multimillion-dollar project.