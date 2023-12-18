Local businesses provide outlet for last minute gift shopping

Roanoke – Christmas is one week away and for some people last minute shopping is on their to do list.

And now, ordering gifts online may not be on the table anymore.

But that isn’t your only option, Downtown Roanoke has plenty of local business that always expect an uptick in shoppers the week before Christmas.

A worker at the gift niche in downtown Roanoke said they have something for everyone.

From unique and different gifts to anything Roanoke related she said you can get it here.

“And for people to shop at small businesses, it means everything. This is our biggest time of the year, this is when we make the money to keep us open the rest of the year really,” Martha Boswell, The Gift Niche worker said.

Boswell adds there are several local businesses in downtown where you can support small and finish up your last-minute shopping.