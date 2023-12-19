Historic Roanoke churches are being converted into housing properties

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council gave the final green light for a local non-profit to turn part of Trinity United Methodist Church into affordable apartments.

Restoration Housing, a Roanoke developer wants to build 15 affordable apartments geared toward lower-income older people. Before moving forward with a final sale, the non-profit needed to get the property rezoned to Mixed Use Planned United Development District.

Roanoke is in desperate need of affordable housing, according to recent studies that have found that the city may be short 3,500 units if not more.

Restoration Housing Executive Director, Isabel Thorton, believes her team can help in some way.

“We see a lot of sub-standard affordable housing. It’s everything from lead-paint chips, exposed wires, structural damage and mold. We really want to have quality alternatives,” Thorton said.

The idea to transform churches into residential properties is becoming a trend in Roanoke, where at least three such projects are either under construction or being planned.

The former Belmont Baptist Church is being renovated to build 32 units.

The former Calvary Baptist on Campbell Avenue was purchased late last year for $1.15 million by a group headed by Richard Macher, founder and owner of the Roanoke-based Macado’s restaurant chain. Macher has expressed interest in building apartments on the site.

Lynn Hunt who lives near Trinity United Methodist spoke in favor of the restoration as all projects plan to preserve the historical significance of the buildings.

“I’m so totally impressed with Roanoke and how forward-thinking we are and repurposing the many that we have that have historic value,” Hunt said.

All three churches have seen a familiar story between each other. Declining membership and high costs to maintain the physical church building have made it hard.

“It became apparent that we needed to find other solutions. Our building was not serving us and it was going to potentially sink us,” Rev. Joanna Paysour of Trinity United Methodist Church said.

However, it’s a bittersweet moment for Rev. Paysour. The congregation is moving just four blocks down the street to Greene Memorial United Methodist Church and they have already started having services together.

“We want to be part of that work and be part of that solution potentially of something we know our community needs,” Paysour said.

With the green light, Restoration Housing will start working on obtaining grants to help offset some of the costs. The hope is to begin the restoration in Fall of 2024.