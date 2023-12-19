‘Home Alone’ prices have doubled since movie premiered

Macaulay Culkin became one of the biggest child stars of the 1990s by playing Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." He also appeared in movies such as "Richie Rich," "Uncle Buck," "My Girl" and "The

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s been over 30 years since the Christmas classic ‘Home Alone’ came out - and a lot has changed since then, especially the prices.

You may remember the scene where Kevin McAllister goes grocery shopping after being left behind. He buys ten items with a one-dollar-off coupon and pays $19.89.

Today, Virginia Tech experts say that the same cart of groceries now would cost you closer to $43.

“Over the past thirty years, prices have more than doubled, but our salaries have also gone up by even more than that. So that’s one of the really challenging parts. When we see prices, we often look at those prices and see them in today’s dollars, but also forget that back in 1990 we were making a lot less money,” Virginia Tech Economics Professor Jadrien Wooten said.

As for the McAllister’s home, what would have been over $800,000 then, is now estimated to be worth over $2 million.