10 News identifies sex offender shot by police

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is learning more about a sex offender who was shot by police.

Virginia State Police (VSP) said they were serving an arrest warrant for a man at a house on Dunmore Street in Roanoke’s Grandin neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police wouldn’t confirm the suspect’s name, but said he is a 40-year-old man wanted for a Class 5 Felony for failing to register as a sex offender.

After the suspect barricaded himself inside, officers eventually forced their way in. State Police said the suspect had a weapon and was shot by a U.S. Marshal.

10 News searched VSP’s online sex offender registry and discovered that the suspect is 40-year-old Jeremy Dean Bailey. The registry lists his address as 1324 Dunmore Street, the exact location police swarmed on Tuesday.

Online court records list Bailey as a fugitive for failing to register as a sex offender. He was convicted of raping a minor in 2010.

According to the registry, Bailey is listed as a Tier III sex offender. Virginia State Police require Tier III offenders to re-register with local law enforcement every 90 days. A conviction of failure to register will change that to every 30 days.

Online court records show Bailey was found guilty in 2015 of failing to register.

On Wednesday afternoon, 10 News staff dug through search warrants at the Roanoke City Courthouse, but nothing related to this incident had been filed.

State police said the suspect was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but did not provide an update on his condition.