In a historically violent year, Roanoke leaders are hopeful for change with more people joining the conversation

ROANOKE, Va. – Overall crime in the Star City may be down but people may not realize gun-related homicides are at an all-time high.

There’s hope that 2024 will serve as a year for a much safer Roanoke.

According to 10 News data collected throughout the year, 26 people were shot and killed. In 2022, that number was at 17 and it was even lower in years prior.

With a lot of attention drawn toward gun violence, Roanoke City Police Chief Scott Booth believes his department and this city can come together to address the issue.

“The gun violence is what it is and the perception of that is bad in our community. Here I am at 40ish days in and I’m here to say that we have a really great police department that’s working with our really great community to make it better,” Booth said.

Booth has been somewhat of a sign of hope for people in the community with his proven track record of lowering violent crime in his previous position as the Danville Police Chief.

One strategy he’s brought to the Star City is a series of community walks. On Tuesday, several police officers walked throughout parts of Southeast Roanoke to check in on neighbors to see what some of their problems are.

“Good policing is a big part of relationship building and Roanoke is a community, a strong community that folks come together when there’s problems to be solved. We’ve seen that on many levels,” Booth said.

The Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission is one of the levels trying to address the issue. In their final meeting of 2023, the group reflected on some of their successes and challenges.

Chair of the commission and Roanoke’s Vice Mayor, Joe Cobb, is hopeful about the work they are doing as more people are joining the conversation at their meetings.

“We also understand that’s a long-term investment. We’re seeing and I think Darnell Woods said it beautifully … if we help save one person, we’re making a difference. That’s absolutely where we have to start and what our focus has to be every day,” Cobb said.