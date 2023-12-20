Roanoke City Schools and local legislators are teaming up to reduce violence among Virginia’s youth

ROANOKE, Va. – Gun violence has been a major concern for city leaders in Roanoke and now the school system is stepping in to help reduce youth involvement in behaviors that lead to gun violence and gang involvement.

At the Gun Violence Prevention Commission meeting Tuesday night, Roanoke City Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Verletta White presented a draft on an initiative called Community Builders. It’s a way for the school system, community members and local legislators to work together to provide positive alternatives for young people to avoid destructive behaviors and become a part of a community.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

“We will have options for our students, we want them to be introduced to those options in their middle school years so they can make wise decisions when they’re at the crossroads before they get to high school,” said White.

The program, based on prevention and intervention, would be a group of up to 100 rising 8th-grade students, ideally from each of the city’s five middle schools. It would include five weeks of half-day summer programming including academics, motivational speakers, college tours, workforce exploration, fun activities and more. These opportunities would continue throughout the school year to keep students engaged and motivated.

“The reality is that middle school is still formative, this is prevention activity. And all of these students are looking for a tribe and if we don’t give them a tribe they’re going to find another one,” said Delegate Sam Rasoul.

In the early draft of this proposal, RCPS is asking for $500,000 to launch the program. The next step is to bring it to the General Assembly. White said Community Builders would begin this summer and they’re looking for support as they move forward to ask the Commonwealth to consider legislation and funding to support the initiative.