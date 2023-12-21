LewisGale Medical Center awards $20,000 grant to Feeding Southwest Virginia

LewisGale awarded $20,000 and almost 1,000 pounds of canned goods to the non-profit, Feeding Southwest Virginia.

With the state average for those with food insecurity being around 8% and almost twice that for local counties, Feeding Southwest is grateful for the donation.

“We feel real good about this partnership and we feel real good about the $20,000. But, we also feel good that they felt like they wanted to invest in Feeding Southwest Virginia,” Pamela Irvine, the president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia said.

The hospital earned the money through winning two contests hosted by the hospital’s parent company, HCA.