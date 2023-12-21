Life360 crash detection helps parents in wake of accident

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – The parents of Lauren Worley, a high school student hit by a drunk driver, used the app Life360 to find their daughter and her boyfriend, Micah Underwood at the scene of the accident.

Location tracking apps, like Life360, are often a hit with parents who want to keep tabs on their children, but they also have many safety features built-in.

For instance, it can be helpful when there’s a crash.

When you download the app, one of the very first things you see is something called “crash detection.”

It’s a free service that uses motion sensors to tell if you’ve been in a wreck — either as the driver or the passenger.

It prompts you to respond if you’re okay, and if not, automatically contacts your emergency contacts on your behalf and shares your exact location.

You can pay to upgrade and the app can call emergency services.

Life360′s website says they detect over 200 crashes each month and are working to have higher safety on the roads.