U.S. Congressman Ben Cline rings bell for Red Kettle campaign at Bonsack Walmart

ROANOKE, Va. – People in the community came out on Friday to spread Christmas cheer and fundraise for a good cause, including U.S. Congressman Ben Cline.

Cline was out ringing a bell at the Bonsack Walmart as part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

The money raised helps the organization run the domestic violence shelter, the senior program, and much more.

Cline said he enjoys helping out when he gets the chance.

“It’s always an opportunity to see folks here in the Roanoke area, get to talk to them about how their holidays are going,” U.S. Congressman Ben Cline of Virginia’s 6th congressional district said. “Hopefully convince people to be mindful of others during this holiday season and give back.”

The Red Kettle Campaign’s goal is to raise over $290,000 this year.