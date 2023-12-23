Roanoke Sheriff’s Office hosts Caring for Generations drive

ROANOKE, Va. – Christmas came early for some kiddos in the Roanoke area who received a bike from the sheriff’s office.

On Friday, the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office held its “Caring for Generations” bike pickup.

More than 50 kids received a bike through the drive and on Friday, they made their way to the sheriff’s office to pick up their present.

The kids were nominated by people who thought they deserved a little extra holiday cheer.

“The joy of seeing and the looks on their faces when they pull up and be able to sit on the bike and knowing they can go out with other kids in the community during this holiday season, it makes us happy as a sheriff’s office knowing that our kids don’t see us in the bad times, but they also get to see us in good times,” Antonio Hash, Roanoke City Sheriff said.

Local seniors also received care packages from the sheriff’s office earlier this week...bringing Christmas joy throughout the generations.