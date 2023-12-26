16-year-old hurt after Danville shooting

The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teen hurt on Dec. 23.

Around 6:43 p.m. on Saturday, police said they responded to a call about a gunshot victim at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was walking on the property from Maplewood Drive when he interacted with two other teens.

Authorities said shots were fired after the interaction and the two other teens ran toward Piney Forest Road.

We’re told the 16-year-old boy was shot in the lower arm and was later transported to receive medical treatment.

According to DPD, the incident did not appear to be random and there is not believed to be an ongoing threat to the community.

The police department is now asking anyone who may have video surveillance footage in the areas mentioned previously to share it with them. They are specifically asking for footage from Dec. 23 between 6:20 p.m. and 6:50 p.m.

If you have video or other information, you can contact DPD by any of the following:

Calling patrol at 434-799-6510,

Calling investigations at 434-799-6508,

Calling Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000,

Calling Dispatch at 911 or 434-799-5111,

Through social media accounts and Facebook Messenger,

Through the crime tips app CARE

We’re told information that leads to an arrest in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.