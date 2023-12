MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – If you’re heading north on Interstate 81 through Montgomery County, you can expect delays due to a vehicle fire, according to VDOT.

As of 5:50 p.m., all northbound lanes were closed, and traffic was backed up for around seven miles at mile marker 112.3.

Northbound traffic is now being detoured off of I-81 at Exit 109, onto VA-177, then onto US-11 before getting back onto I-81 north, according to VDOT.

