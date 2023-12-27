Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 helps to find missing child on Christmas

An Amherst County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is being praised for using its trusty sniffer to find a missing child on Christmas day. (Credit: Amherst County Sheriff's Office)

AMHERST CO., Va. – An Amherst County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is being praised for using its trusty sniffer to find a missing child on Christmas day.

Early Christmas morning, authorities said Sgt. Shores and K-9 Maxa responded to a Madison Heights home about a missing child.

At that point, the family had already looked around for the child to no avail.

When K-9 Maxa and Sgt. Shores got to the scene, Maxa was able to track the scent of the child. This led them to a wooded area nearby where the child was found unharmed.