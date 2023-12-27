TSA: Bedford Co. man cited after attempting to bring loaded gun onto flight

ROANOKE, Va. – A Bedford County man tried to bring a loaded gun onto a flight on Dec. 26, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, a Moneta man was going through a checkpoint when his carry-on items were flagged in the X-ray unit, officials said.

TSA officers asked if he had a gun, and the man denied having it until police opened the bag and found a 9-millimeter handgun.

We’re told the gun was loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber.

The man, who was not identified, then said he usually carries the gun when he’s on his way to work, but forgot that he had it with him when he was headed to his flight.

TSA officials said the man was cited and now faces a civil penalty for bringing a gun to the TSA security checkpoint, which can be as costly as $15,000.

“The fact that this individual claimed that he routinely carries a gun and then denied it when specifically asked by our officers if there was a gun in his carry-on bag is outrageous,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

Burke went on to say that the man also had a knife in his belongings.

“This was a careless and irresponsible act on the part of the traveler. Responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint.”

You can read TSA’s guidelines for traveling with a firearm here.