(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are responding to the 1700 block of Moorman Ave in Northwest Roanoke.

We’re told they are on the scene where someone has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police ask that people avoid the area as they work to investigate the incident.

10 News has a crew on the way, working for you to learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops