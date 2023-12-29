Special delivery: Campbell County patrol lieutenant successfully delivers baby in back of car

A Campbell County patrol lieutenant went beyond the line of duty on Thursday when she helped to deliver a baby in the back seat of a vehicle. (FILE Photo by Gigin Krishnan on Unsplash)

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – A Campbell County patrol lieutenant went beyond the line of duty on Thursday when she helped to deliver a baby in the back seat of a vehicle.

On Dec. 28 around 5 p.m., authorities said Lt. Mann responded to the area of Saint Home Place for a 26-year-old woman who was having contractions.

When Lt. Mann got to the scene, the woman was sitting in the back seat of an automobile and appeared to be in labor, authorities said.

Lt. Mann encouraged the woman to take deep breaths and to remain calm. The lieutenant was then able to successfully deliver the baby.

After delivery, Lt. Mann placed the baby on the new mother’s chest and monitored the baby’s breathing until medical personnel arrived at the scene.

Later on during her shift, Lt. Mann went to the hospital to check on the baby. We’re told both the baby and the mother are happy and healthy.

10 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for a photo of Lt. Mann and an update on the conditions of the mom and newborn. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.