Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo returns on first weekend of 2024

SALEM, Va. – Another year, another rodeo. The Salem Civic Center will hold its annual rodeo on the first weekend of 2024 and you don’t want to miss the fun.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Preparations are in full swing down in Salem. 200 tons of dirt was laid down on the arena floor this past weekend right in time for the contestants coming soon.

The rodeo brings athletes from all over the country.

Events ranging from bull riding to cowgirl barrel racing the Salem rodeo brings a total of eight events for families to sit back, relax, and enjoy a night at the civic center.

The event is expected to bring in huge crowds as last year all three performances were sold out.

If you want to grab some seats, we are told to go through sites like Ticket Master or the Salem Civic Center box office, to ensure the tickets are real and not a scam. On Friday the tickets are 19 dollars and Saturday and Sunday the ticket prices vary.

“We’ve got people who have been coming to this rodeo since the first one, because the community loves us, and we love the community. I tell people all the time, this isn’t just a rodeo this is truly a family atmosphere, and we love coming here and seeing all the people coming up and saying ‘Hey it’s good to see you again, we’re glad you’re here,’” Kevin DeBusk, Spokesman for the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo said.