Clifton Forge town attorney resigns after council votes to place him on leave

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – A town attorney for Clifton Forge has resigned, according to the town mayor.

We’re told the council called a meeting on Sunday, Dec. 31 during which members voted unanimously to place town attorney Jared Jenkins on nonpaid administrative lead pending the outcome of a state bar hearing.

According to state documents, the hearing is being held for misconduct.

In response to the decision to place him on leave, Jenkins resigned from his position.

Town Mayor Jeffrey Irvine said they are working with the Virginia Municipal League to appoint an interim attorney.

10 News has reached out to Jenkins for comment and has not yet heard back.