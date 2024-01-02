Lynchburg Police searching for missing, endangered 66-year-old man

66-year-old Rodger Mensink was last seen leaving his residence around 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29. (Credit: Lynchburg Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities in the Hill City are searching for a missing and endangered 66-year-old man.

We’re told 66-year-old Rodger Mensink was last seen leaving his residence around 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

He’s described as being about 5′ 9″ tall and 185 pounds. Mensink was last seen wearing a black beanie, a brown coat, a brown flannel, khaki pants and white New Balance shoes.

Police said Mensink is considered endangered because suffers from a health condition and requires medication.

People in the area of 12th Street and Pierce Street are asked to check their cameras for footage of Mensink. Additional information can be shared by calling LPD at 434-455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online or via the P3 app on a mobile device.