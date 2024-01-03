Christmas for the Fishes returns to Claytor Lake for another year

DUBLIN, Va. – It may be January, but right now it’s about Christmas for the fish at Claytor Lake.

Officials at the state park in Pulaski County are collecting Christmas trees at the marina parking lot to put at the bottom of the lake later in January.

That means you can help the environment while getting rid of the holiday decor.

Organizers said there are not a lot of structures in the lake, so dropping them in the water benefits the fish habitat, which means you will have better luck catching them.

“We tie these trees up into bundles and sink them with concrete blocks once a year,” said Claytor Lake Park Manager Austin Monett. “We’ll tie a few of them together and that creates kind of like an artificial reef for fish structure and habitat.”

If you have a tree you’d like to donate, you can drop it off anytime between now and Jan. 14.