Wells Fargo Tower closing in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Wells Fargo location inside the iconic downtown Roanoke Tower is closing.

The company says the branch will close officially on March 20 at 11 a.m.

Customers will then have to use the location on Hershberger Road, about three miles away.

In a statement to 10 News, the company says they are evaluating their branch network and may continue combining two older existing branches into one better-situated location.

As we’ve reported, Wells Fargo announced a $87 million expansion in Roanoke County last year.

It will bring more than 1,100 employees to the facility on Plantation Road in about five years.

10 News asked if this closure will affect that investment, or if affected employees will be relocated to other branches. We are still waiting on a response.

“This is not an easy decision or one we take lightly,” the company said. “Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers in combination with our online and mobile channels and ATMS. Over the last several years, we have rightsized our branch network, and we may continue to combine two older existing branches into one better-situated location. Doing so does not take away the importance of our customers and the communities we serve.”