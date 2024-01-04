Find out what’s cooking for Downtown Roanoke’s Restaurant Week

Downtown Roanoke has announced details for the 2024 Restaurant Week. (Credit: Downtown Roanoke)

ROANOKE, Va. – Foodies, listen up! Downtown Roanoke’s Restaurant Week kicks off on Jan. 19 and there are plenty of popular local spots participating.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

More than 20 restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week, which runs from Jan. 19 to Jan. 28. Some of the restaurants participating include:

202 Social House

Awful Arthur’s

Beamer’s 25

Billy’s

Cabo Fish Taco

Caribbica Soul

Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ

Corned Beef and Co.

Food Fanatics Kitchen

Frankie Rowland’s

The Front Row

Hibachi Guys

Lucky Restaurant

Martin’s Downtown

The Pine Room at Hotel Roanoke

Sidecar

Table 50

Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje

The Vault at The Liberty Trust

Well Hung Vineyard

During Restaurant Week, participating establishments offer specially curated menus at fixed price points.

This year, five price points are being offered:

$15 Lunch: Includes an entree, a side, a drink (and/or dessert)

‘Restaurant Choice’ Lunch: Price is determined by the restaurant

$30 Dinner: Three courses

$45 Dinner: Three courses

‘Restaurant Choice’ Dinner: Price is determined by the restaurant

We’re told the above price points are per person and do not include tax or tip costs.

Like in years passed, Downtown Roanoke has announced the Restaurant Week Giveaway is making a return.

Leading up to Restaurant Week, four gift cards will be given away on Downtown Roanoke’s social media accounts. To enter, you can follow Downtown Roanoke on Facebook and Instagram the week of Jan. 25 and look out for instructions as the organization posts them.

During Restaurant Week, officials said six winners will be chosen to win a $!00 Downtown Roanoke gift card. All participants need to do is post their food photos from Restaurant Week with the hashtag #RoanokeRestaurantWeek on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. We’re told winners will be chosen randomly on Jan. 29.

For more information, click here.