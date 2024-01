ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke leaders are looking to move forward with affordable housing.

The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority recently acquired a little more than 12 acres at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Shenandoah Avenue Northwest for $1 million.

Their plan is to build 86 new affordable housing units.

The Housing Authority is in the process of contracting with a consultant to help with all the project details and said an early cost estimate is $25 million.