Possible gas leak incident cleared at William Byrd High School

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

Roanoke County school officials are now reporting that the possible gas leak incident at William Byrd High School has been cleared.

Authorities said students have returned to class to resume their school day.

ORIGINAL STORY

Students at William Byrd High School have been evacuated as a result of a possible gas leak, according to Roanoke County Public Schools.

Out of an abundance of caution, students are being transported to a safe location, authorities said.

Parents are advised to refrain from coming to the school and officials want to assure community members that all students and staff are safe.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.