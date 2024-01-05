56th Annual Salem Rodeo to happen this weekend, despite wintry weather potential

SALEM, Va. – A beloved tradition is back and animals are prepped for the 56th year of the Salem Rodeo which will be happening rain or shine.

“We want people to come, bring their family, sit in those seats, have fun with us for two to two and a half hours and when they get up and walk out those doors we want them to say, ‘Man, that was an experience, we can not wait till next year,’” Rodeo Clown Entertainer Mike Wentworth said.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Rodeo staff said the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo is an event people wait all year long for and it draws a crowd from all over.

“By the time we’re through, we’ll bring roughly 200 cowboys and cowgirls from across the country and Canada, as well as a lot of them from here in the Roanoke Valley and Virginia area to Salem, to participate in this event,” said Spokesman Kevin DeBusk. “Economically, not only is it huge to us, but it’s huge to the city as well.”

Rodeo announcer Tyler Brown said whether you’re a rodeo regular or a newbie, you’ll have a good time.

“This is the perfect one to attend for a first time because we have truly a little bit of everything,” Brown said. “Not only great rodeo cowboys, cowgirls, great entertainment as well.”

With a winter storm coming through, staff said the show must go on. They don’t expect it to have an impact on the weekend’s event.

“It’s warm in the grandstands,” Brown said. “The action helps heat things up. So, no matter what, we’re going to be here, and it’s going to be a good time.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday.