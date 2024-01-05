Snow preps ahead of this weekend’s winter weather

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve probably noticed the VDOT trucks on the roads today — they’re working to make sure water doesn’t freeze on the roads.

It’s called brining, and it’s a little different from putting down salt.

Brine is a high-concentration solution of salt in water.

Brine lowers the freezing point of water, to keep ice from forming.

It’s known to be more effective than putting rock salt on the road, which takes a lot more time and materials.

Now, VDOT is brining all of the main roads today, but 10 News checked in with different localities to see what their plan is for neighborhoods.

Both Botetourt and Roanoke counties rely solely on VDOT.

“VDOT would maintain those roads, so if there was a snow event where roads needed to be plowed, they would handle that,” Roanoke County spokesperson Amy Whittaker said.

The town of Christiansburg tells 10 News they are currently pre-treating all of their primary roads and steep hill back roads, but they tell us their main focus are those primary roads.

Roanoke has been pre-treating sidewalks and greenways the last few days.

Starting at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the city will have 25 salt spreader vehicles on the roads de-icing and treating known trouble spots.

If you are in an area relying on VDOT, they have a way for you to see where they’ve been.

“They have a great online tracker tool that people can access, and they can see where the snow plows have been and where they’re headed — so those are just some reminders for people just to get weather ready,” Whittaker said.

To view the VDOT slow plow tracker, click here.