Southwest Virginia community prepares for the weekend storm

ROANOKE, Va. – With cold and messy weather making its way in, we wanted to see how people in our area are preparing.

There are a lot of mixed emotions on whether or not some will hunker down for the weekend or if they are spending the day as they normally do.

“Just make sure I have some food for my kids in the house and I’ll stick to my normal routine, stay in the house with my kids,” Jessica Basham said.

After only two months of living here, one Texan is experiencing their first Southwest Virginia winter storm.

“I’m just doing my best, I’m really excited for what’s coming, I love the cold weather, so just getting ready for maybe hunkering down for a day or two or maybe nothing,” Tim Power said.

For others, this isn’t their first rodeo. Sharri Eckstein said she’s cooking at home.

“Hot soup, and homemade bread, my husband’s favorite.”

10 News will be out in your community all day Saturday giving you updates on the weather and how to stay safe in the winter storm.