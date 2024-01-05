Woman stabbed in hand after fight in Lynchburg, police say

A fight led to a stabbing in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the police department. (FILE)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A fight led to a stabbing in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the police department.

Police said they responded to the 600 block of Leesville Road for the report of a stabbing at 5:43 p.m. Thursday.

When officers got to the area, they said they found a woman who had been stabbed in the hand. She was sent to Lynchburg General Hospital to be treated.

Throughout the investigation, authorities said a fight broke out between the woman and the offender.

We’re told the incident appears to be isolated.

At this time, no more information is available about the person who stabbed the woman.

Anyone with details about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective D. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.