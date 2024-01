The Roanoke Police Department says a water main break has closed a portion of Roundhill Avenue in Northwest Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department says a water main break has closed a portion of Roundhill Avenue in Northwest Roanoke.

We’re told the intersection of Roundhill Ave and Lyndhurst St will be shut down to traffic until the break is repaired.

Authorities said it is imperative that drivers avoid this area given that road conditions could be worsened as winter weather continues to move through the area.

We will update this article once the roadway reopens.