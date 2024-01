SALEM, Va. – Preparations are in full swing down in Salem. 200 tons of dirt was laid down on the arena floor this past weekend right in time for the contestants to participate.

The rodeo brings athletes from all over the country according to the Kevin DeBusk with the Salem Rodeo.

Events ranging from bull riding to cowgirl barrel racing the Salem rodeo brings a total of eight events for families to sit back, relax, and enjoy a night at the civic center.