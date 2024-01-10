Franklin County considers consolidating schools due to funding cuts

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County School Board is looking to consolidate elementary schools to make up for over $3 million in funding cuts.

Option one, ask the county for more money from local funds to cover the state funding cut. Or option two, reduce spending.

One of the steps in the plan is to consolidate elementary schools, they are looking at closing up to three schools.

10 News spoke with representative Bill Stanley about the issue, he said they should find another way.

”The elementary schools in our localities are important for those communities whether it’s Glade Hill or Rocky Mount,” said Stanley. “And to lose one of them would be really unfortunate, and we have some great teachers, great administrators. I hope that we don’t close down those schools.”

The board estimates it will save about $1 million per school. They also want to eliminate some buses and change routes to pick up more kids, saying this is the only way to create a major cut back on spending.