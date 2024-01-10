Roanoke County launches survey to assess internet, cell phone connectivity needs

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County has launched a resident connectivity survey to better understand local internet and cell phone connectivity needs within the county.

“While we have made great strides in our efforts to increase both broadband connectivity and cell phone coverage across the County in the last few years, we know there are still service gaps that are affecting our people and our economy,” Director of IT Services Bill Hunter said. “This survey will help us pinpoint the remaining areas needing our attention and help us build the business case for additional investment, grant funding, and other avenues for addressing these concerns.”

One resident from each household is asked to take the survey online here.

The survey can be completed from a computer, tablet, or cell phone device. Residents who need additional support in completing the survey can request it at any of Roanoke County’s public library facilities.

The survey is open through Feb. 14 and according to Roanoke County, results will be published later in the year.