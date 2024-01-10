Wanted man arrested following pursuit in Martinsville

Joseph Ott, 34, charged with felony attempting to elude police and hit and run after a pursuit in Martinsville Wednesday. (Martinsville Police Department)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man with outstanding warrants in Florida and Virginia was arrested following a pursuit in Martinsville on Wednesday.

According to Martinsville Police, the U.S. Marshals advised police of the possible location of a fugitive with outstanding warrants.

Joseph Lamont Ott, 34, had the following outstanding warrants:

Palm Beach County, Florida

Bank Robbery and Battery

Henry County

Felony assault with a firearm

Discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics

Martinsville

Multiple Capias for fail to appear in court

Probation violation

We’re told surveillance was put in place at the location while units were responding. Before units arrived, Ott left the residence in a silver Mitsubishi SUV.

Martinsville Police attempted to stop Ott, but they said he did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit left the city limits going south on Greensboro Road, but then turned onto Rives Road and entered back into the city. According to authorities, when the chase proceeded down Circle Court, Ott did not stop for the stop sign and struck a silver Chevrolet pickup.

Ott fled on foot but was stopped not far from the collision.

Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck was examined and treated by the Martinsville Fire & EMS. Ott was taken to a local hospital for injuries received in the crash.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Ott was arrested and charged with felony attempting to elude police and hit and run.

Police said during further investigation, an AR-style rifle, a handgun, and narcotics were also recovered.