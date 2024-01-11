Carilion expands outpatient surgery

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital took a step in expanding outpatient surgery services on Wednesday.

They hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating the opening of four new operating rooms.

Outpatient surgeries are used for many same-day procedures — and the new rooms are outfitted with equipment primarily used for orthopedic surgeries, total joint replacement and spine surgical procedures.

The expansion frees up in-patient surgical resources at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

“It frees up the ORs at the more higher acuity center where we can provide a higher level of care for those patients that require in-patient care, rather than procedures that can be done as an outpatient,” Senior VP and Chair of the surgery department at Carilion, Michael Nussbaum said.

The first procedure is scheduled for later this week, and surgical teams will gradually transition to the new space in the coming months.