Gov. Youngkin highlights hopes for legislative session in annual State of the Commonwealth address

RIHCMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling on bipartisan progress for this year’s legislative session.

A remade Virginia General Assembly convened its 2024 session Wednesday with a Democratic majority newly in charge of both chambers.

Guns, gambling, abortion, public safety and other issues will be discussed throughout the next 60 days. Gov. Youngkin took time to praise the progress made already in his first two years.

“The state of our Commonwealth is strong. Stronger than she has been in a very long time. We…all of us should feel a great sense of accomplishment,” Youngkin said.

In his address, Youngkin reiterated a previous call to lower income tax rates while raising the state’s sales tax in his proposed biennial budget. The proposal has been greeted by skepticism from members of both parties.

The governor called for lawmakers to work with him to transform the state’s mental health care system. He also vowed to veto any bill impacting the state’s so-called “Right to Work” law.

Gov. Youngkin hopes the General Assembly will eliminate the car sales tax imposed in localities. This combined with other tax cuts hopefully will create a more affordable Virginia, according to the governor.

“To be clear, this is a package deal. I’m only interested in a plan that reduces taxes for Virginians,” Youngkin said.

While Wednesday saw mostly procedural tasks, introductions and prepared remarks, the weeks ahead will be filled with long days as lawmakers take up hundreds of proposals.

