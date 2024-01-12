Construction on Amazon last-mile delivery facility to begin soon in Roanoke

(Michel Spingler, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city leaders have announced the development of an Amazon last-mile facility on Blue Hills Drive.

Officials said construction on the facility is scheduled to start in the coming weeks with launch plans still in the early stages.

We’re told Amazon purchased 50 acres of land from Deschutes Brewery on Blue Hills Drive for the development.

“The City is the ideal location for an Amazon last-mile facility due to its proximity to the interstate, infrastructure and available workforce,” said Marc Nelson, Director of Economic Development for the City of Roanoke.

10 News’ Kelly Marsh is working for you to learn more about the development and what it means for the everyday consumer. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.