Rainy weather could demand more from local hydroelectric dams

PULASKI CO., Va. – With more wet weather on the way, we’ve been working for you to talk to Appalachian Power about how they are staying prepared.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Officials from Appalachian Power said with the expected low temperatures, they may need to increase water flow at the hydroelectric dams at Claytor Dam and Smith Mountain Lake.

They said this added flow of water can raise the river by two feet in a matter of minutes, and while officials said this is nothing to be alarmed about, it is important to be aware if you are on the river.

“If they reach out to us and they tell us we need to generate more power, we do not have time to notify customers-- notify downstream people--we have to start generating power immediately,” said George Porter, spokesperson for Appalachian Power.

They said they have crews prepared throughout our area for any possible power outages.