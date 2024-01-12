Roanoke Higher Education Center hosts free FAFSA event

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Higher Education Center is hosting an event on Saturday to help families and students fill out the FAFSA.

The FAFSA helps determine if students are eligible for state and school aid when they are heading to or already attending college or university.

Director of Financial Aid, Veterans Affairs, Records at Virginia Western Community College Chad Sartini said filling out the FAFSA boils down to money.

“Millions of dollars are left on the table because folks don’t fill out the FAFSA or they start it and don’t finish it,” said Sartini.

He also said it’s the first step to determine a student’s financial aid.

“They may require an additional scholarship application, but the base for it is going to be the free application for federal financial aid. That’s gonna allow the institution to see if you’re eligible for federal grant money. It’s also for Virginia residents to see if they’re eligible for state grant money,” said Sartini.

The “FAFSA Fire” event will be held Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Roanoke Higher Education Center starting at 3 p.m. Financial aid experts from local colleges and universities will be at the event. Participating schools are Hollins University, Ferrum College, James Madison University, Radford University, Roanoke College, Virginia Tech and Virginia Western Community College.

“I also think sometimes families feel like they are not eligible. So, they don’t even bother to apply, and the message we want to send is that you should apply. You never know what you could be eligible for and what could fund your college education,” said Senior Director of Academic and Student Services Carla James of Roanoke Higher Education Center.

The FAFSA underwent changes. There are now fewer questions. Also, the formula to determine aid has changed. Experts said that could mean more students are eligible for Pell Grants. But, there is one drawback, Sartin said.

“The accounting for multiple students in college that has gone away. They’re accounting for it differently. Some families with two or more families in college may see a decrease in the federal grant eligibility,” said Sartini.

You’ll need to register for the event, but you can do that on the same day.