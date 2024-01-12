Roanoke School Board responds to threat concerns at Grandin Court Elementary

ROANOKE, Va. – People named in the threat at Grandin Court Elementary School “will be involved in the restoration and decision-making process” as school leaders figure out how to handle the student who made the threats, according to the school board.
This new information comes as the Roanoke City School Board is responding to parents who emailed their concerns about recent threats at Grandin Court Elementary School.
As we’ve reported, parents said the death threats were made by a 5th grader back in October in a group text message between students. The student who made the threat sent pictures of knives and a gun in the chat.
Parents who saw the messages spoke at a school board meeting Tuesday, concerned after hearing the student was returning to school on Jan. 22.
Emails sent to parents Thursday afternoon from school board vice-chair Joyce Watkins says in part, “We cannot speak specifically to this case, other than to assure you that these processes are not complete; therefore, no decisions have been or can currently be made. As part of the process, when it is nearing completion, any individuals named in a threat will be involved in the restoration and decision-making process.”
The email also says, “We want to assure you that the School Board continues to work with the administration to ensure that we are sharing as much information as is legally and ethically possible. We understand how frustrating it is not to have all the information, especially when it impacts your child and your community.”
The school board response echoes Superintendent Verletta White’s message to the Grandin Court community Thursday:
“Prior to acting on next steps, those named in a threat are notified and school administrators are included in the development of the child’s re-entry plan to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, staff, and the school community. If it is determined that it is unsafe or not in the best interest of the student or the school community for the student to return, the development of an alternative educational plan occurs.”
A Roanoke City School spokesperson told 10 News the threat assessment process remains ongoing.
“In this case, the process has not been completed, so a decision for the student to return on Jan. 22 had not been made. We understand some families heard that the student would be returning later this month at the start of the 3rd nine weeks, but this is not the case,” said a statement to 10 News.
The message, from school board vice-chair Joyce Watkins that was shared with parents who emailed the board concerned, reads:
Thank you for taking the time to share your concerns with the School Board. Your input is important, and we appreciate that you took the time to share it with us. On a personal level, we understand there is nothing more important than the safety of your children, and as a School Board, we take that responsibility very seriously.
We want to assure you that the School Board continues to work with the administration to ensure that we are sharing as much information as is legally and ethically possible. We understand how frustrating it is not to have all the information, especially when it impacts your child and your community. We are bound by laws, regulations, and policies to protect all children and staff, and we want to provide the information we can about the processes and procedures that are followed when a threat occurs. We cannot speak specifically to this case, other than to assure you that these processes are not complete; therefore, no decisions have been or can currently be made. As part of the process, when it is nearing completion, any individuals named in a threat will be involved in the restoration and decision-making process.
We hear your frustration and be assured your child’s physical and psychological safety is important to us. For that reason, we support the administration’s protocol to notify the community only when there is a concern that is urgent or imminent, as determined in collaboration with law enforcement. In this case, law enforcement determined through the threat assessment that there was no continuing threat.
Dr. White is sharing more information on this process with people who have reached out and will also be sharing it with the Grandin Court community. Her message is also included below, as it provides information about the processes referenced above. [You can see that message here]
We do want to reiterate that in this case, NO decisions have been made, and your child’s safety and the safety of the staff matter to all of us. We appreciate your continued patience in an understandably stressful situation. Thank you again for sharing your concerns.
Regards,
Joyce W. Watkins
Vice-Chair, Roanoke City School Board