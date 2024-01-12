Roanoke School Board responds to threat concerns at Grandin Court Elementary

ROANOKE, Va. – People named in the threat at Grandin Court Elementary School “will be involved in the restoration and decision-making process” as school leaders figure out how to handle the student who made the threats, according to the school board.

This new information comes as the Roanoke City School Board is responding to parents who emailed their concerns about recent threats at Grandin Court Elementary School.

As we’ve reported, parents said the death threats were made by a 5th grader back in October in a group text message between students. The student who made the threat sent pictures of knives and a gun in the chat.

Parents who saw the messages spoke at a school board meeting Tuesday, concerned after hearing the student was returning to school on Jan. 22.

Emails sent to parents Thursday afternoon from school board vice-chair Joyce Watkins says in part, “We cannot speak specifically to this case, other than to assure you that these processes are not complete; therefore, no decisions have been or can currently be made. As part of the process, when it is nearing completion, any individuals named in a threat will be involved in the restoration and decision-making process.”

The email also says, “We want to assure you that the School Board continues to work with the administration to ensure that we are sharing as much information as is legally and ethically possible. We understand how frustrating it is not to have all the information, especially when it impacts your child and your community.”

The school board response echoes Superintendent Verletta White’s message to the Grandin Court community Thursday:

“Prior to acting on next steps, those named in a threat are notified and school administrators are included in the development of the child’s re-entry plan to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, staff, and the school community. If it is determined that it is unsafe or not in the best interest of the student or the school community for the student to return, the development of an alternative educational plan occurs.”

A Roanoke City School spokesperson told 10 News the threat assessment process remains ongoing.

“In this case, the process has not been completed, so a decision for the student to return on Jan. 22 had not been made. We understand some families heard that the student would be returning later this month at the start of the 3rd nine weeks, but this is not the case,” said a statement to 10 News.

The message, from school board vice-chair Joyce Watkins that was shared with parents who emailed the board concerned, reads: