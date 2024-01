BLACKSBURG, Va. – Leaders with the Montgomery County Radford City Floyd NAACP Branch are Celebrating MLK Day earlier this year. There’s an event happening at the Church on Main Sunday January 14th starting at 3 p.m. Guest speaker is Tameka Paige with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office, and a reception will follow.

