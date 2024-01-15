Lynchburg Airbnb rental inspired by MLK

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local family is remembering MLK while encouraging others to dream big with the launch of a new Airbnb rental.

The historic 2,400-square-foot home on 5th Street in Downtown Lynchburg is now available.

They’re also giving back to the community by donating a portion of the profits to organizations committed to racial and economic justice.

“We’re a mixed race family with a heart for social justice issues and so combining that with history of the home, being on MLK boulevard and MLK himself would of walked the street and actually stayed overnight a few blocks away .. it just seemed to be something that could really make sense,” said Amy Corbett with All Belong Co.

The house sleeps up to eight people but will also be available for small gatherings and events.

See the rental listing here.