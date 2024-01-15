30º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Lynchburg event honors legacy of MLK

Peter Mason, WSLS

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: MLK Day, Lynchburg, Community

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Monday, the Hill City took a moment to honor MLK with its annual breakfast.

Hundreds gathered for the event at the Virginian Hotel Monday morning.

The keynote speaker was the first African American partner at the Woods Rogers Law Firm in Roanoke, Victor Cardwell.

“What you learn when you grow up in a place like Lynchburg is people, men and women, people make the difference, people can stand up and say no more, people can stand and effectuate change and that’s exactly what Dr. King did,” Cardwell said.

It has been more than 60 years since MLK visited Lynchburg. He spoke at E.C. Glass in 1962 after two African American students were the first to integrate the high school.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email