Lynchburg event honors legacy of MLK

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Monday, the Hill City took a moment to honor MLK with its annual breakfast.

Hundreds gathered for the event at the Virginian Hotel Monday morning.

The keynote speaker was the first African American partner at the Woods Rogers Law Firm in Roanoke, Victor Cardwell.

“What you learn when you grow up in a place like Lynchburg is people, men and women, people make the difference, people can stand up and say no more, people can stand and effectuate change and that’s exactly what Dr. King did,” Cardwell said.

It has been more than 60 years since MLK visited Lynchburg. He spoke at E.C. Glass in 1962 after two African American students were the first to integrate the high school.