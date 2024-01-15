Three men, one woman sought after Danville burglary

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is searching for four people who stole dirt bikes from a local business early Sunday morning.

Police said three men and one woman broke into Triangle Cycles in the 2100 block of Riverside Drive and stole five dirt bikes around 4 a.m. Sunday.

According to DPD, the people involved were described as wearing the following:

First man involved: Wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes,

Second man involved: Wearing green gloves, a black, purple, and green hoodie, gray cargo pants and black and white Converse,

Third man involved: Wearing a black hoodie, white gloves, gray pants and black shoes,

Woman involved: Wearing all black and red/black shoes.

We’re told all four were wearing masks at the time.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact Danville Police by any of the following: