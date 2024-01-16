19-year-old Roanoke man arrested after allegedly shooting into occupied vehicle

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A Roanoke man is facing charges after he allegedly shot into an occupied vehicle, according to Virginia State Police.

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is facing charges after he allegedly shot into an occupied vehicle, according to Virginia State Police.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

At 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, authorities served an arrest warrant and a search warrant in the 100 block of Trinkle Avenue NW, police said.

We’re told Jefferson Sanchez, 19, was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

This comes after an incident in June 2023 when Sanchez allegedly shot into a vehicle traveling on I-581 in Roanoke.

Sanchez was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Roanoke City Jail.

Other charges are pending, according to state police.