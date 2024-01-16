57-year-old Floyd man dead after crash in Wythe County

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead after a vehicle crash in Wythe County, according to Virginia State Police.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead after a vehicle crash in Wythe County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 7:43 p.m. on Jan. 12. We’re told that a 2008 Ford Focus went off Turley Farm Road to the left, flipped, and landed upside down in Cove Creek.

State police said the driver, 57-year-old Jim Lemon of Floyd, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lemon was the only person in the vehicle, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.